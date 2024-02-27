Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,426 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $65.10. 1,754,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,444. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

