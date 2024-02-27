Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 361,755.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,186 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 5,719,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,880. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

