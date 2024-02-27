Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,886 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

EBR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 239,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

