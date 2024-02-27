Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,541 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 5.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $124,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ITUB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 7,939,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,366,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

