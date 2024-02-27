Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $203.47. 20,672,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,965,453. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

