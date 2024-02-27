Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838,286 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.