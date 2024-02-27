Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $3.13 Million in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 1.01% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLCA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $540,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 9,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,786. The stock has a market cap of $341.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

