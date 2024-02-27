Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 410,469 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,845. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.