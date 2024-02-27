Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $46.68 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,592 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises about 2.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $46,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,939. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

