Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,550 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 212,588 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 578,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

