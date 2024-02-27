Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,470 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises about 2.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.59% of Gerdau worth $49,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 4,759,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,989 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 321,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 239,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 78,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on GGB

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.