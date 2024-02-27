Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 8,830,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,704,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

