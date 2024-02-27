Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,044,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,084,074. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

