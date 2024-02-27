iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 40,750 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 396% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,215 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

ITB remained flat at $105.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,334,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

