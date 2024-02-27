iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. 14,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $80.39.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.