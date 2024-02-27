iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,928. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

