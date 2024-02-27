iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

