iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $509.29. 2,566,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,226. The firm has a market cap of $394.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.