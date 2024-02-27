iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $166,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,411. The company has a market cap of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $512.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

