iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 220,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 151,302 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $47.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $893,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

