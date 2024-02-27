iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

