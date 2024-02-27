Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 27th (AGI, ANY, AZO, BLX, BOX, CMA, CPLP, EIG, FLNG, FSK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 27th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Alamos Gold Inc alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.