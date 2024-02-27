Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

