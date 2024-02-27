Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $745.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $735.00 to $745.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Shares of INTU opened at $663.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $668.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

