Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $775.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $663.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $668.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after acquiring an additional 443,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

