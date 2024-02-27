Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.