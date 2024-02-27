International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.7 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,314. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $677.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 2,356.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.