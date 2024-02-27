International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0 million-$701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-2.31 EPS.

International Money Express Stock Performance

IMXI stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,203,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

