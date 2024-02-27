International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading Down 2.5%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.37 and last traded at $75.48. 442,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,124,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,236,000. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

