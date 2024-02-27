InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,215 ($78.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.45) to GBX 6,000 ($76.10) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 8,680 ($110.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,468 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,590.17. The stock has a market cap of £14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,486.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,477.01%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

