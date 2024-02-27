Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $136.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

