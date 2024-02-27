Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

