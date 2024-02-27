Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.