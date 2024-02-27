Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

