Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 2,659 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Down 0.3 %

Vicor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 137,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

