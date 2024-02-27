InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.75. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,837 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

