Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.79

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 185021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,110,000 after acquiring an additional 213,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 84,512 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

