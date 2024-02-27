Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.79

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 185021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Inhibrx
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,110,000 after acquiring an additional 213,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 84,512 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
