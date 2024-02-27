Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

