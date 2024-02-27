Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.