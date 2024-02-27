Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.18

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 49247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,847 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,036,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,957 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.