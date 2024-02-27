Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.34% of Imperial Oil worth $117,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.95. 152,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,453. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

