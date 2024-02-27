ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.05. 502,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,786,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 2,533,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.