Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %
ITW stock opened at $259.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.51.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
