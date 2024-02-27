IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of IDYA opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

