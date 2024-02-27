Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.