Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,065.55

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $21,067.74 or 0.37034095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $188.97 million and approximately $10,065.55 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

