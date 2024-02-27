Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.88. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

