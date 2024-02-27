Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $369.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $371.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.34.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

