Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.60

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 3067442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.96).

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,207.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.62.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

