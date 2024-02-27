HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.20

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 66699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

HNI Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HNI by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

